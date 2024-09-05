Striking Ukrainian reserves: situation in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. The Russian military repelled four Ukrainian attacks in the Kursk Region and foiled strikes on three settlements, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

According to the agency, Russian jets hit Ukrainian hardware and manpower reserves in 16 settlements of the Sumy Region. In total, the enemy has lost over 10,000 servicemen since fighting began in the region.

TASS has gathered the key news about the unfolding situation.

Operation to neutralize Ukrainian forces

- Units of the North battlegroup, backed by army aviation and artillery fire, repelled four attacks towards the settlements of Matveyevka, Olgovka, Malaya Loknya and Cherkasskoye Porechnoye.

- The Russian military foiled Ukrainian attacks on Borki, Kamyshevka and Maryevka.

- The Russian military struck clusters of enemy personnel and hardware near Apanasovka, Borki, Vishnevka, Viktorovka, Gordeyevka, Guyevo, Ivashkovsky, Kositsa, Lyubimovka, Martynovka, Malaya Loknya, Novoivanovka, Novaya Sorochina, Orlovka, Obukhovka, Snagost and Yuzhny in the Kursk Region.

- Russia's aircraft hit Ukrainian armed forces' reserves of military equipment and manpower in 16 settlements of the Sumy Region.

Ukraine's losses

- Over the day, the enemy lost up to 370 servicemen, 17 armored vehicles, including two infantry fighting vehicles, two armored personnel carriers, 13 armored combat vehicles, two artillery pieces, two US-made M270 MLRS launchers, an electronic warfare station and 12 vehicles.

- Since the beginning of hostilities, Ukraine’s losses have amounted to more than 10,100 servicemen, 81 tanks, 41 infantry fighting vehicles, 72 armored personnel carriers, 589 armored combat vehicles, 325 vehicles, 74 artillery pieces, 24 multiple rocket launchers, including seven M142 HIMARS and five US-made M270 MLRS launchers, eight anti-aircraft missile launchers, two transport-loading vehicles, 17 electronic warfare stations, seven counter-battery radars, two air defense radars, eight pieces of engineering equipment, including two engineering demolition vehicles, and a UR-77 demining unit.

Aid to residents

- Over 87,600 victims have received payments of more than 1.3 billion rubles ($18 million), the Russian Emergencies Ministry's press service told TASS.

- The agency added that 167 convoys have delivered 4,000 tons of humanitarian aid to the region.

- Russia's sanitary watchdog department in the Kursk Region is monitoring the sanitary and epidemiological situation in temporary accommodation centers; 60% of citizens have been vaccinated so far, the agency's press service said.

The Kursk NPP

- The only unit of the Kursk NPP that is currently in operation will be shut down if the situation gets worse, but so far there is no need for this, said Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev.