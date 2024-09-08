Final day of regional, municipal elections starts in Russia

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The final day of voting at Russia's three-day general election at various levels in the country's regions, including Moscow, St. Petersburg and eight constituent entities adjacent to the border, starts on Sunday. Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said earlier that the voting was underway as per normal as of September 7.

Polling stations in 49 Russian regions opened on the first day of elections at various levels, September 6, where a decision was made to hold a three-day election. Another 13 constituent entities joined them in the next morning. On Sunday, the voting will start in 21 more constituent entities.

Residents of 25 Russian regions will have an opportunity to cast their ballot in an online vote, in six of them - for the first time.

Around 100,000 potentially dangerous actions against the CEC’s portal were blocked from September 5 to early September 7, with 232 cases being highly critical, Pamfilova has said.