Putin appreciates Brazil, India, China for trying to help resolve Ukraine crisis

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The leaders of China, Brazil, and India are making a sincere effort to contribute to resolving the situation in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, addressing the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We respect our friends and partners, who, I believe, sincerely seek to resolve all issues surrounding this conflict, primarily China, Brazil and India. I constantly keep in touch with our colleagues on this issue," Putin said. "I have no doubt that those leaders - and we maintain a trusting relationship - are making a sincere effort to navigate the ins and outs of this complicated process which clearly began with the 2014 coup in Ukraine," he added.

Russia will always protect its interests and the interests of people in Ukraine who fight for their rights to speak Russian and for their traditions, the Russian leader emphasized. "We will definitely protect our interests and the interests of people who are close to us, those who espouse the Russian language and the Russian culture, Russian traditions," Putin concluded.

