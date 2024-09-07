Russian government orders to set up embassy in Dominican Republic

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The Russian government has accepted the Foreign Ministry’s proposal to establish Russia’s embassy in Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic, according to the executive order signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, which was posted on the official online registry of legal information.

Currently, the Russian embassy to Venezuela is tasked with performing diplomatic functions in the Dominican Republic.

According to the order, the Russian Foreign Ministry is to determine the number of the embassy staff and to endorse the schedule.