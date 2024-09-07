Kiev’s allies worried Ukraine could be pushed out of Kursk border area in a few months

NEW YORK, September 7. /TASS/. Ukraine’s allies are concerned that in the wake of the Russian army’s successful offensive, the Ukrainian troops could be forced to give up the border areas in the Kursk Region within a few months, Bloomberg said citing officials.

The news agency said that a month into the Ukrainian operation, US and European officials still questioned what Ukraine’s endgame was for the territory in the Kursk Region. Some allied officials fear that Ukrainian troops could be forced to give up the land in the Kursk border areas "within a few months if Moscow mounts a larger counterattack." As Russian forces are pressing an offensive in Donbass, some European officials expressed concern that "the cost of the Kursk operation may prove high" for Ukraine, the news agency said.

Bloomberg reported that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that Kiev could use the situation in the Kursk Region "as a bargaining chip in talks." "But with no sign from Moscow that it is ready to negotiate in earnest, some allies worry that Ukraine may not be able to hold it long enough to provide leverage in any diplomatic efforts," the news agency added.

On August 6, Russia’s borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine. A state of federal emergency is in effect in the region. Local residents are being evacuated to safe areas. According to the Emergencies Ministry, over 11,500 people, are staying at temporary accommodation centers.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost over 10,700 troops and 84 tanks since fighting began in the Kursk area. The operation to destroy Ukrainian units is underway.