MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 600 servicemen as a result of a Russian attack on a military school in Poltava, former Ukrainian lawmaker Igor Mosiychuk (deemed a terrorist and extremist by Russia) said.

"Poltava. <…> Communications Institute. Many people were injured, up to 500, and dozens died. The city hospitals are overcrowded," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Mosiychuk added that the blame for what happened lies mainly with the Ukrainian military authorities, who allowed such a large number of servicemen to gather in one place.

Earlier, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the 'We Are Together with Russia' movement, said that Russian forces had delivered a missile strike on the former Poltava higher military command school of communications, which had recently been used to train specialists in radar and electronic warfare systems for the Ukrainian army.

On September 3, Ukrainian media reported explosions in Poltava.