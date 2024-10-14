Friendly countries account for 86% of supplies from Russia — PM

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Friendly countries, particularly India and China, account for the bulk of Russian exports, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the Made in Russia Export Forum.

"The government proactively facilitates the expansion of communications between our businessmen and counterparties from friendly countries. Various types of lending are stipulated. Insurance of contracts is also in effect. Owing to these and other measures, deliveries to such countries increased by about a third in four years - up to 86% of total domestic exports, according to data for seven months of this year," the prime minister said.

China, India and Egypt are the key destinations, Mishustin said. Trade with Vietnam is developing a a good pace.

"Sales of machinery, metals, chemicals, pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries is growing steadily. As regards the agro-industrial sector - products of grain and oils and fats industries," the prime minister said.