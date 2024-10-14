Russian embassy in Norway cuts staff to meet demands of country’s government

STOCKHOLM, October 14. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in Norway announced it is cutting its diplomatic staff to comply with the demand of the country’s government.

"Due to the demand of the Norwegian side to reduce the embassy’s diplomatic staff by October 17, 2024, the consular department will be staffed by just two diplomats," the embassy said in a statement on Facebook (banned in Russia as it’s owned by Meta Corporation, which is designated as an extremist organization in Russia).

According to the embassy, it is taking measures to maintain all consular services without canceling the applications of people who planned to visit the consular office in the near future.

"We recommend that you carefully monitor the expiration date of your existing passports and apply for their exchange in advance. Please note that some documents (for example, a power of attorney) can also be created by a Norwegian notary, requiring no visits to our consular department. Such documents will be accepted on the territory of Russia, provided that their originals bear the stamp ‘apostille’ from the governor's office. Translation of these documents into Russian and their notarization can be carried out in Russia," the embassy stated.