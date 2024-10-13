MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Mikhailovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Defense Ministry reported.

"As a result of decisive actions, the battlegroup Center has liberated the settlement of Mikhailovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said.

Russian forces hit Ukrainian military airfield infrastructure

The Russian armed forces have hit the infrastructure of a Ukrainian military airfield and drone warehouses over the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

"Russian forces hit the infrastructure of a military airfield, drone warehouses, as well as accumulations of enemy manpower and military equipment in 138 areas," the ministry said.

Battlegroup Center

Russia’s battlegroup Center has eliminated up to 460 Ukrainian servicemen over the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry reported.

It also said that the battlegroup liberated Mikhailovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and also defeated seven Ukrainian brigades.

"The battlegroup also repelled 11 counterattacks. The enemy lost up to 460 servicemen, three US-made HMMWV and one Turkish-made Kirpi armored fighting vehicles, five vehicles, four 122 mm D-30 howitzers and a 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun," the ministry added.

Battlegroup North

Russia’s battlegroup North has destroyed up to 40 Ukrainian servicemen and four guns in the Liptsy and Volchansk areas of the Kharkov Region over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

"The Ukrainian losses amounted to up to 40 servicemen, three vehicles, two 152 mm D-20 guns and two 122 mm D-30 howitzers, as well as a drone howitzer," the statement said.

Battlegroup Dnepr

Russia’s battlegroup Dnepr has destroyed up more than 50 Ukrainian servicemen and two warehouses over the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry said.

"The Ukrainian losses amounted to up over 50 servicemen, five vehicles, a 122 mm D-30 howitzer, as well as a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery station and two warehouses," the statement said.

Battlegroup West

Russia’s battlegroup West has wiped out up to 510 Ukrainian servicemen over the past 24 hours, the ministry noted.

"The enemy lost up to 510 servicemen, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, an infantry fighting vehicle, a Kozak armored fighting vehicle, 12 pickup trucks, a Polish-made Krab 155 mm howitzer, a US-made M198 155 mm howitzer, two D-30 122 mm howitzers, a UK-made L-119 105 mm gun and a Grad MLRS, as well as a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery station and three ammunition depots," the ministry said.