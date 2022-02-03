Kiev not planning offensive in Donbass, defense chief assures

KIEV, February 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army is not planning an offensive in Donbass, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov told a press briefing on Thursday.

"The Ukrainian armed forces are not planning any offensive in Donbass," the defense chief assured.

The intensity of battles in Donbass has abated and not a single Ukrainian soldier has died in 21 days, he said. "This is not ideal, but it’s still a ceasefire that is beginning to work," Reznikov said.

Kiev will bring a large pool of Western journalists to the Donbass region on February 3, he added. The Ukrainian defense chief earlier said that about 400 journalists had filed their requests for accreditation but there was no military correspondent among them.

Russia is not creating strike forces in the Ukrainian direction, Reznikov emphasized. "From the standpoint of preparing an offensive, this is not the case," the defense minister said.

"Compared to Friday, no substantive changes or any unexpected occurrences have taken place," Reznikov said, speaking about the border with both Russia and Belarus.

"The probability of a considerable escalation is low as of today," the Ukrainian defense chief said.

Western partners have altered their rhetoric, Reznikov pointed out.

"Today, we have received a very important signal that the word ‘imminent’ with regard to a potential invasion is no longer used in the official rhetoric," the defense minister said.

Donbass republics’ intelligence data

The Donbass republics have repeatedly drawn attention lately to the Ukrainian army’s preparations registered by their intelligence services for active combat operations in Donbass. According to the data of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, the Ukrainian military is carefully hiding the pulling of their forces.

The situation in Donbass has escalated since January 9, with the Ukrainian military conducting bombardments along the entire contact line.