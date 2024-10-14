Chinese army to intensify activity in response to Taiwan’s provocations — defense ministry

BEIJING, October 14. /TASS/. China’s armed forces will intensify their activity in response to provocative acts by Taipei separatists until the Taiwan issue is definitively resolved, Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesman Wu Qian warned.

"The People's Liberation Army (PLA) will intensify its activity if supporters of the so-called independence of Taiwan commit [another] act of provocation. Until we settle the Taiwan issue once and for all," he said in a statement posted on the Chinese defense ministry’s WeChat page after the Joint Sword-2024B drills around the island.

According to the ministry spokesman, the Chinese army is simulating delivering strikes on separatists. "We want to make it clear to them in words they can understand - a sharp sword is hanging high above their heads and that attempts at 'independence' will lead to a dead end," he stressed.

Beijing’s military exercises are not targeted against compatriots in Taiwan, Wu explained. "We are ready to seek peaceful reunification with the utmost sincerity and zeal. But we will never commit to renouncing the use of military force," he warned. "The Joint Sword-2024B is not a repetition of the 2024A edition, but a stronger response" to separatists.

China held the Joint Sword-2024B drills on October 14 in response to Taiwanese administration head Lai Ching-te’s October 10 statement that Taipei would defend its "state sovereignty." Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning later reiterated that Taiwan was a part of China, and would never be an independent country.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the Kuomintang’s remaining forces headed by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) were defeated in the Chinese Civil War and took refuge on the island. Taiwan has preserved the flag and several other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed before the Communists took over the mainland. According to China’s official position, which is supported by most countries, including Russia, the Island of Taiwan is one of China’s provinces.