Israeli soldiers find 800-meter-long Hezbollah bunker with weapons, bikes in Lebanon

TEL AVIV, October 14. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces said it found a fortified 800 meters long structure under the ground in southern Lebanon that a Hezbollah Radwan unit used as its headquarters and a place to store weapons.

"In southern Lebanon <...> soldiers discovered a fortified 800-meter-long underground structure that housed the command center of Hezbollah's Radwan force. Inside the underground facility, the military found rockets, mortar shells, motorcycles, long-term living quarters, including a kitchen complete with food and supplies," the IDF said in a statement.

According to the IDF, Hezbollah intended to use this bunker as part of its plan to invade northern Israeli area of Galilee and "deliberately placed an underground command center under a civilian area in southern Lebanon."

IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari said armed radicals of the Hezbollah special unit had been inside the bunker just a couple of days ago.

"They were planning to use motorcycles to enter Kiryat Shmona, Yiftah, villages and positions on the territory of Israel and carry out a massacre," he said.

The IDF also said that during a targeted raid on the bunker, the troops "encountered a terrorist" who was eliminated with the support of the Israeli Air Force.

"Troops are continuing operations in the area and exploring the underground route," the IDF said.