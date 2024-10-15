MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Poles, Georgians, and dark-skinned men were reportedly seen among Ukrainian troops attacking the Kursk Region, witnesses from the town of Sudzha told military investigators, according to a video made available to TASS.

"Poles, Georgians, and black men were noticed - all sorts of people," the resident said, answering an investigator's question about the nationalities of those serving in Ukraine's ranks.

Eyewitnesses also said that the Ukrainian armed forces fired "everything they could" - assault rifles, machine guns, artillery. Moreover, there were "tanks" in the village of Goncharovka.

A woman went on to share that evacuees from the neighboring village of Rubanshchino advised them to leave because of the Ukrainian attack. "[Ukrainian servicemen] raped a girl there," she noted.

She also mentioned that those fleeing from neighboring settlements advised the residents of Sudzha not to hide in basements or lock their gates. "These three people who were leaving said, 'Don’t lock up, don’t go into the basement.' Those who were in the basements were shot on the spot," she emphasized.