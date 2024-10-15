Russia, China share views on situation in world — top defense official

BEIJING, October 15. /TASS/. The defense officials of Russia and China are united in their assessments of global processes, and they have a common understanding of what needs to be done in the current situation, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said at a meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Central Military Commission of the People's Republic of China Zhang Youxia.

"Yesterday we held very meaningful talks with the Minister of Defense of the People's Republic of China, and we see that we have common views, a common assessment of the situation, and a common understanding of what we need to do together," Belousov said.

He pointed out that thanks to the efforts of the leaders of the two countries - Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin - the states have built a strategic partnership.

"Our task is to strengthen and develop it," the top Russian defense official said.

Belousov emphasized that today "there will be fruitful work and the adoption of significant decisions." The minister also said that this year Russia and China celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, and the next year will mark the 80th anniversary of the joint victory over fascism.