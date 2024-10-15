Russian forces pummel Ukrainian army, equipment in 129 areas over past day

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russian forces struck Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in 129 areas over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces inflicted damage on massed enemy manpower and military equipment in 129 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 30 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North struck two Ukrainian brigades and inflicted roughly 30 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted casualties in the Liptsy and Volchansk directions on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 57th motorized infantry and 113th territorial defense brigades near the settlements of Volchansk and Velikiye Prokhody in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 30 personnel and two motor vehicles, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed a field ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army over the past 24 hours, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 300 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 300 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained more advantageous lines and positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 14th, 53rd, 63rd and 77th mechanized and 3rd assault brigades in areas near the settlements of Petropavlovka and Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region, Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic. They repelled four counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 300 personnel, a tank, two motor vehicles and two 122mm D-30 howitzers, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army over the past 24 hours, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 590 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 590 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units kept moving deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 24th, 30th and 33rd mechanized and 5th assault brigades in areas near the settlements of Katerinovka, Zaliznyanskoye, Minkovka and Antonovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled three counterattacks by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 28th and 46th mechanized and 81st airmobile brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 590 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, two motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a 122mm D-30 howitzer and a US-manufactured 105mm M119 artillery gun, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 500 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 500 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy anti-tank gun in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their frontline positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 110th mechanized, 142nd and 152nd motorized infantry, 38th marine infantry, 109th territorial defense and 14th National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Dimitrov, Nikolayevka, Novodmitrovka, Selidovo, Druzhba and Sukhaya Balka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed two counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 100th mechanized brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 500 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, two motor vehicles, a 122mm D-30 howitzer and a 100mm Rapira anti-tank gun, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 95 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 95 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored personnel carrier in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units gained more advantageous positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 58th motorized infantry and 21st National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Velikaya Novosyolka and Oktyabr in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 95 personnel, an armored personnel carrier, four motor vehicles and a 155mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery system, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts over 60 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted more than 60 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy ammunition depot in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 35th marine infantry and 124th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Stepnoye in the Zaporozhye Region and Antonovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 60 personnel and two motor vehicles, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army over the past 24 hours, it said.

Russian air defenses destroy 43 Ukrainian UAVs, Hammer smart bomb over past day

Russian air defense forces destroyed 43 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and a Hammer smart bomb over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a French-made Hammer guided aerial bomb and 43 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 646 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 33,648 unmanned aerial vehicles, 582 surface-to-air missile systems, 18,629 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,472 multiple rocket launchers, 16,186 field artillery guns and mortars and 27,265 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.