MELITOPOL, October 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Armed Forces have gained more advantageous positions along the front line in Kamenskoye, as well as a foothold on the earlier taken territories, Chairman of the Civic Chamber Commission on sovereignty, patriotic projects and support for the veterans Vladimir Rogov told TASS.

"There are active hostilities of high intensity in Kamenskoye. We have the initiative in our hands, the pressure by the Russian army on the Ukrainian armed forces is immense. Our troops have improved their positions along the front line and gained a foothold on the positions already taken," he said.

Rogov earlier told TASS that the Russian Armed Forces had advanced in the Stepnogorsk area in Kamenskoye, securing positions across the Yanchekrak River.