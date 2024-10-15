Seoul says North Korea blows up roads leading to South Korea

SEOUL, October 15. /TASS/. North Korea has blown up the sections of roads connecting the country with South Korea, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

According to the news agency, this affected transportation lines in the west and east of the peninsula. "North Korea blew up sections of roads north of the Military Demarcation Line around noon. Our servicemen are stepping up readiness and surveillance," Yonhap quoted the defense officials as saying. A day earlier, South Korean military officials warned that North Korea was likely preparing to blow up roads.

The General Staff Department (GSD) of the Korean People's Army (KPA) said on October 9 that it would close roads and railways with South Korea and "turn the southern border into a fortress." Pyongyang pointed out that it was implementing "practical measures for successive territorial disengagement.".