MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Kiev has no missiles for Western anti-tank systems, so training on them means no live fire, Ukrainian serviceman Yevgeny Khotenko, who surrendered in the Kursk Region, said.

"We were brought to a military range only once and showed how the anti-tank missile systems work. We were supposed to be trained on the MILAN anti-tank missile system, but they didn’t give it to us as there were no missiles. They just showed us how it shoots and that was it," he said.

The prisoner of war added that he did not want to cross into the Kursk Region. "I still don’t understand why our guys crossed the border and came to the Kursk Region. It is best we run from here, just surrender and lay down weapons. We shouldn’t be fighting here, we are not on our land and they (the Russians - TASS) won’t forgive us for that," he said.