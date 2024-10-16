City beach in Australia closed after mysterious black balls washed ashore

SYDNEY, October 16. /TASS/. A public beach in Australia’s Sydney was closed after hundreds of "mysterious, black, ball-shaped debris" were washed ashore, TASS learned from the Randwick City Council.

Officials told TASS that Coogee beach "is closed until further notice" until the debris is safely removed.

"This is the first time that an incident such as this that we're aware of has happened in the Randwick council area. Council is currently arranging for the material to be safely removed from Coogee Beach and is inspecting other nearby beaches," an official said. "Beach goers are advised to avoid Coogee Beach until further notice and not touch the material, while the clean-up and investigations continue."

Local officials say that the origin and composition of the spheres are yet unknown.

"Randwick City Council environmental officers have collected samples for testing and reported the incident to the EPA [Environment Protection Authority] and Beachwatch NSW [New South Wales]. They will investigate the origin and composition of the material," the officials said.

They suggested that the discovery may be "tar balls which are formed when oil comes in to contact with debris and water, typically the result of oil spills or seepage.".