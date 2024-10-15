MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The situation remains difficult for the Ukrainian forces along the entire length of the frontline, the Ukrainian General Staff said on its Telegram channel.

According to the General Staff, the majority of clashes have been registered on the Kurakhovo direction in the Kiev-controlled part of DPR.

Previously, retired Ukrainian SBU Colonel Oleg Starikov opined that the Ukrainian forces experience a crisis on five direction, which may cause a breach of the frontline.

On October 10, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky warned about a difficult situation in Dzerzhinsk (Toretsk), which is a part of the Gorlovka city district. According to the president, the army lacks fully equipped brigades to carry out a personnel rotation.