Qatar will not allow using its territory for attacks on other countries — premier

DOHA, October 16. /TASS/. Qatar will not allow foreign troops on its soil to use the country’s territory for attacks on other nations, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said.

"[Taking into account] the Al Udeid Air Base or any other [facllity], Qatar will not tolerate attempts to use its [territory] for attacks or wars against countries in the region or beyond," the premier said in an interview to national Qatar Television.

The remarks came in response to a question about whether the Al Udeid Air Base, considered to be the largest US military facility in the Middle East, is being used by the United States in its support the Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip.