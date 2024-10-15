Burkina Faso wants more Russian military instructors, weapons — PM

HARARE, October 15. /TASS/. Burkina Faso wants to have more Russian military instructors and weapons to fight against terrorism, the country’s Prime Minister Joachim Kyelem said.

"We stand for a new stage in our bilateral cooperation with Russia," the Burkina 24 news portal quoted him as saying. "Burkina Faso needs more Russian military instructors and weapons from Russia to fight against terrorism and defend its sovereignty."

"Russia is an ideal partner in anti-terrorist fight" and is capable of "resisting the West as a military power," he stressed.

According to the prime minister, bilateral trade between his country and Russia grew five-fold in January-July 2024 on the same period last year.