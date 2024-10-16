MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Kiev proposes that Washington, the EU, as well as all other interested partners conclude an agreement on the protection of critical resources on Ukrainian territory and deploy a "comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package" in the country, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said, presenting his settlement plan in the parliament.

"Ukraine proposes to deploy a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package on its territory, which will be more than sufficient to protect Ukraine from all military threats emanating from Russia," he said. "Ukraine proposes that the US and all partners, including the European Union, conclude a special agreement on joint protection of Ukraine's critical resources and joint use of its economic potential," he emphasized.

Zelensky did not explain what this "non-nuclear strategic deterrence package" should consist of.

The Russian authorities have repeatedly stated that the goals of the special military operation will be achieved. One of them is the demilitarization of Ukraine.