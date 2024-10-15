Russia, DPRK show opponents that strategic treaty 'not a sheet of paper,' expert says

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russia and North Korea show their opponents that a treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership is a serious international legal document, not just a "sheet of paper," says Alexander Vorontsov, head of the Department of Korea and Mongolia at Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Eastern Studies.

Vorontsov underscored that this document reaffirms "the resolve of both countries to strengthen the cooperation in all areas, including the military-technical one."

"This is a signal to our opponents that this treaty is a working serious international legal document, not just a sheet of paper," the specialist noted.

Commenting on the rumors that have been spreading after Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced a treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership with North Korea to the State Duma for ratification, the expert pointed out that "the demonization of both countries has been going on consistently and for a long time."

"Our detractors keep coming up with things. Their fantasy works at full speed," he added.

According to the expert, the ratification of a signed inter-governmental agreement by the parliament is a normal practice from the international legal standpoint.

"I see nothing sensational here. This, of course, reaffirms the seriousness of Russia’s commitment to, in this case, the principle of strengthening of our relations with North Korea," he underscored.

At the same time, the expert pointed out that the US "has ratified far from all documents it had signed."

"And the US is playing it: look, we are in the treaty, but we are not legally obliged. They leave loopholes and room for themselves to maneuver," Vorontsov noted.

On October 14, the media reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced a treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership with North Korea to the State Duma. The document was published in the Duma database. According to the document, the sides vow to constantly maintain and develop their relations of comprehensive strategic partnership, based on the principle of mutual respect to national sovereignty and territorial integrity, non-intervention in internal affairs, equality and other principles of international law, related to friendly relations and cooperation between two states, with consideration of their national legislation and international obligations. The sides seek to establish a global strategic stability and a fair multipolar international system, the accompanying memo says.