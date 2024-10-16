Russian Lancet munition destroys Polish-made Krab howitzer in Kharkov Region — top brass

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. A Russian Lancet kamikaze drone eliminated a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery gun in the Kharkov Region, the Defense Ministry reported.
Data recorders showed the Krab self-propelled artillery system firing and moving towards the shelter.
"The data recorders showed the destruction of a Polish-supplied 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system of the Ukrainian army by a Lancet loitering munition in the area of the settlement of Boguslavka in the Kharkov Region," a comment on the video says.