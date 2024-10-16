Swedish police request statement from Mbappe amid rape allegations — French TV

PARIS, October 16. /TASS/. French football star Kylian Mbappe will need to give a statement to the Swedish police amid their investigation into the rape allegations against him, French television channel RMC Sport reported on Wednesday.

According to RMC Sport, Mbappe will be asked to give testimony due to the high-profile nature of the case. The player will be allowed to testify remotely.

French news agency AFP said on Tuesday that the Swedish Prosecutor General’s office had launched a probe into "rape allegations" that involve French football star Kylian Mbappe following numerous reports from Swedish media naming the football star as a suspect.

Mbappe’s lawyer Marie-Alix Canu-Bernard stated on Tuesday that her client is planning to sue for libel.

"He is stunned to hear that it could concern him. He preferred to go to training and asked my office not to leave things as they are because it is impossible to let yourself be slandered and defamed in this way," France 24 television channel quoted her as saying. "This is the reason why we are going to file a complaint for libel."

Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet said earlier that on October 12 an alleged rape had been reported to police, claiming that it took place on October 10. The daily did not reveal the identity of the accuser. Expressen daily later reported that 25-year-old Mbappe was named as the suspect.

The French football star was visiting friends in the Swedish capital of Stockholm during the time of the incident and was staying at the hotel where the crime allegedly took place.

In June, Mbappe signed a five-year contract with Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid. Known for his speed, dribbling and scoring ability, Mbappe, 25, played for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) FC between 2018-2024, scoring 162 goals in 178 matches.

With PSG, he won six Ligue 1 titles and four Coupes de France to go along with a slew of individual awards. He started his professional career with Monaco FC (2015-2018), netting 16 goals in 41 matches.

For the French national football team, Mbappe has scored 46 goals in 77 match appearances since first suiting up in 2017. In 2018, Mbappe exploded on the world stage, helping the French team win the FIFA World Cup.