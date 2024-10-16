BRICS Kazan summit to challenge Western, US hegemony — Angolan newspaper

HARARE, October 16. /TASS/. The BRICS Summit, which will be held in Kazan from October 22 to 24, will challenge the US and Western hegemony, the Angolan newspaper Novo Jornal writes.

The meeting of BRICS leaders in Kazan will demonstrate "the expansion of the economic and geographical boundaries of the community" since the founding of the organization, which will be a challenge for the US and demonstrate the competitiveness of BRICS with the Group of Seven (G7), it noted.

The US may soon "leave the stage" since the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East lead to "an overload of Washington’s capabilities." In return, the BRICS countries will be able to change the old world order, "based on the US-established rules," with a new system of international and equal relations, supported by Russia and China.

In October, Brazil’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mauro Vieira said that the number of countries seeking to join BRICS had reached almost 40, which is why members of the organization will discuss the feasibility of a new stage of expansion at the Kazan Summit.

The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, while South Africa joined it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia became its full members.

This year, Russia is chairing the association, with over 200 various events planned. The BRICS Summit in Kazan is going to become the association’s main event during Russia’s chairmanship.