Israeli foreign minister says attack on UN forces in Lebanon happened by accident

BERLIN, October 16. /TASS/. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said the attack on the positions of UN Interim Force in Lebanon was an accident.

"It was an accident. Attacking UNIFIL is not part of our policy. We are now working to solve the problem," Katz told the Bild newspaper.

According to the minister, the Israel Defense Forces and the Foreign Ministry are in talks with UNIFIL to find a solution to the problem.

Asked how long the war in Lebanon will last, Katz suggested that "in the south it will take a few weeks."

"Our interest is not in a political settlement in Lebanon, but in our security and the return of our citizens to a safe life," he said.

The UNIFL said on October 10 that the Israel Defense Forces fired on its command center in Ras Naqoura, wounding two peacekeepers. Another two UNIFL members sustained injuries on October 11, and one more peacekeeper suffered a gunshot wound on October 12.

Israel blamed the incident on Hezbollah forces, saying they use the peacekeepers "as human shields." On October 13, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a demand to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to immediately withdraw UNIFIL peacekeepers from the combat zone near the Lebanese-Israeli border.