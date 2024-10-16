SCO notes 'tectonic shifts' in global economy due to AI development

ISLAMABAD, October 16. /TASS/. The heads of government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states noted that the global economy is changing rapidly amid the development of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital finance technologies, according to a statement adopted following the meeting of the SCO heads of government.

"The Heads of Delegation noted the tectonic shifts in the global economy, characterized by rapid advancements and interconnectivity in the areas of information technology, digitalization, artificial intelligence, virtual/digital assets, e-commerce, etc.," the document says.

"They expressed concern over the exacerbation of various challenges that have led to reduced investment flows, disrupted supply chains and uncertainty in global financial markets as a result of protectionist measures and other impediments to international trade," according to the statement.

The 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the SCO member states was attended by the prime ministers of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, the First Vice President of Iran and the head of the Indian Foreign Ministry. The next meeting will be held in 2025 in Russia.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization was founded on June 15, 2001. Initially, the organization included Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, in 2017 they were joined by India and Pakistan. In 2023, Iran joined the SCO and at this year's summit Belarus became its member.