US has no intention to settle situation in Middle East before elections — Al Hadath

BEIRUT, October 16. /TASS/. The US Administration does not intend to achieve any meaningful agreements, aimed at the settlement of the situation in the Middle East, before the presidential elections, Al Hadath reported citing sources in the US Administration.

According to one source, Washington currently has "only one concern - to make sure that nothing happens before the elections." Another source said that the matter of any meaningful agreements regarding the Middle Eastern settlement is "not on the table" at this moment. In his opinion, this may be connected to the concerns that the agreements, achieved by the Biden Administration, will not be observed by the next US leader, be it Donald Trump or Kamala Harris.

The presidential elections in the United States will take place on November 5. The Republican Party will be represented by former President Donald Trump, while the Democratic Party will be represented by incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris.