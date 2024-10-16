Inflation slowing down to 0.12% in Russia over week — statistics

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia stood at 0.12% from October 8 to 14, 2024, the Russian federal statistical service (Rosstat) said.

Inflation was 0.14% a week earlier. Consumer prices in the country ticked up by 6.06% year to date and 0.26% from early October. Inflation stood at 8.38% in annual terms as at October 14, 2024.

According to statistics, prices gained 1.4% for butter, 1.3 for potatoes and bananas, 1% for curd, 0.9% for sour cream, 0.8% for pasteurized milk, 0.7% for cheese, 0.6% for pasta, 0.5% for sterilized milk and canned meat for infants, 0.4% for wheat bread and canned fruits and berries for infants, 0.3% for hen eggs and vermicelli, and 0.2% for onions, beef, pork, frozen fish, rye bread, and sunflower oil.

Fruits and vegetables prices lost 0.2% over the reporting period, including carrots (-1.9%), apples (-1.4%), beet (-1.2%), white cabbage (-1%) and tomatoes (-0.6%). Prices dropped by 0.2% for chicken meat and canned vegetables for infant.

Among the other nonfoods, the rise in prices was 0.2% for domestic cars, new imported cars and filter-tipped cigarettes. Prices dropped by 0.2% for smartphones.

Gasoline and diesel fuel prices hiked by 0.1%.