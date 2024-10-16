Russia’s UN envoy lashes at Israeli bill to ban UNRWA

UNITED NATIONS, October 17. /TASS/. Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that bills to prohibit the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, submitted to the Israeli parliament, do not withstand any criticism.

"In total, over 300 humanitarian workers have been killed, making 2023 the deadliest year on record for aid workers. UN officials are sounding the alarm: 2024 has a chance to ‘break a new deadly record’ in this regard," he told a UN Security Council briefing on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question. "Hence, what does not withstand any criticism is the Knesset bills to ban UNRWA's activities on the territory of Israel and to revoke the immunities and privileges of its personnel."

He described the agency as "the backbone of the UN humanitarian wing in Palestine and has unparalleled capabilities in providing social, educational and medical services."

"If these bills were adopted, that would not only threaten the lives of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank but also doom the prospects for assisting Palestinian refugees in neighbouring Arab countries - Syria, Lebanon and Jordan. On top of the precipitously deteriorating situation in the OPT and the financial crisis prompted by the US withdrawing donor support for UNRWA, the above-mentioned bills (if they become laws) may bury the Agency's activities. It seems that this is exactly what Israel is seeking," he said.

The Times of Israel reported on July 22 that Israel’s Knesset (parliament) had approved three bills geared to close the UNRWA office in Israel. One bill designates the agency as a terrorist organization and envisages the rupture of ties with the agency. All the three bills were submitted to the Knesset commission on foreign affairs and defense ahead of the second and third readings.