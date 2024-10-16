Israel unlikely to dare to strike Iranian nuclear sites — official

DUBAI, October 16. /TASS/. Israel is unlikely to dare to attack Iranian nuclear sites, its threats are empty and cause no concerns in Tehran, says Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

"First off, it is very unlikely that this will happen. Second, in case of such stupidity, [Israel] is very unlikely to cause any serious damage to Iran. And third, even in case of damage, our country will be able to rebuild everything very fast," Kamalvandi said, answering a question from a Nour News website reporter about the probability of an Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear sites.

According to the official, the Israeli threats cause no concerns in the Islamic republic, but Tehran remains vigilant anyway.

On the evening of October 1, Iran carried out a missile strike at Israeli in response to the assassinations of key management figures of Hamas, Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Tehran claimed that 90% of missiles have successfully hit their targets, but Israel claims that Iran launched about 180 missiles and most of them were intercepted. The Israeli General Staff promised to respond to the attack.

On October 11, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a press conference in Laos that the implementation of Israel’s threats to attack Tehran’s nuclear sites would become a very serious provocation.