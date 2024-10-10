Kiev ready for ceasefire along current front line, without recognizing new border — media

ROME, October 10. /TASS/. Kiev would be ready for a ceasefire along the current front line, without recognizing the loss of territory, in exchange for some security guarantees from the United States and admission to the European Union, Corriere della Sera wrote.

According to the Italian newspaper, as Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky embarks on a European tour with stops in Paris, Rome and Berlin he would like to receive reassurances on a fast entry into the European Union for his country.

"Zelensky's activity reflects his belief that now is the time to look for a way out that does not leave Ukraine on its knees," the Italian newspaper said, recounting that September was the month of the greatest territorial losses for Ukraine. A significant number of Ukrainian troops "find themselves trapped" on Russian territory (near Kursk) and are unable to come to aid in Donbass where they are outnumbered in men, the newspaper added.

"It is on the political level that Zelensky now wants to convince the Europeans. He knows that he will never be able to officially renounce the occupied territories (too unpopular to say, for any Ukrainian politician). However, he would be ready for a ceasefire along the current line — without recognizing a new official border, in exchange for some Western commitments," the newspaper wrote. He is seeking security guarantees from the United States similar to those extended to Japan, South Korea and the Philippines, the newspaper continued.

In Rome, the Ukrainian leader will also meet Pope Francis.