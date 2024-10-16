Renowned Italian judo expert Ezio Gamba parts ways with Russian Judo Federation

SIRIUS /Federal Territory/, October 16. /TASS/. Italian expert Ezio Gamba has resigned from the post of the general manager of the Russian national judo team as he intends to run in the presidential election of the Italian Judo Federation, President of the Russian Judo Federation (RJF) Sergey Soloveichik said on Wednesday.

"We are set for a substantial reshuffle in the coaching staff and general manager Ezio Gamba, who has certainly laid the groundwork for today's successful performances, has announced that he chose to continue his career in Italy," Soloveichik told journalists. "The election of the [Italian Judo] Federation is scheduled to be held there soon and he is one of the candidates."

"We hope everything works out for him and we will have another good ally abroad. The life goes on and we are extremely grateful to him," the RJF president added.

Gamba, 65, is the 1980 Champion of the 1980 Summer Olympic Games in Moscow and the silver medalist of the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. He competed in the under-71 kilograms weight category.

In November 2008, he was appointed the head coach of the Russian national judo team and five years later, he also assumed the post of the national team’s general manager. Under the Italian expert’s management, the Russian national judo team managed to win the Olympic gold for the first time in its history.