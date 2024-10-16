Switzerland expands sanctions against Russia — Federal Council

GENEVA, October 16. /TASS/. Switzerland added 61 companies into its sanction list against Russia within the framework of the 14th package of EU’s unilateral restrictive measures, the Swiss government (Federal Council) said.

"On October 16, the Federal Council decided to adopt most of the measures in the EU’s 14th package of sanctions against Russia. The new measures will come into force on October 17," the Federal Council said in its statement.

"This decision further tightens export restrictions on goods intended to strengthen Russia's industrial sector and military and technological capabilities. In addition, the list of entities subject to tighter export restrictions will be extended by 61 entities," it said.

About a half of these entities" are located in third countries and are linked to the Russian military complex," Bern said. "In addition, there is now a ban on the purchase and import of Russian helium," the Federal Council added.

Sanctions were also toughened in the financial sphere and the liquefied natural gas industry.