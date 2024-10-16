Annual inflation in Russia staying at 8.51% over week — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia stayed almost flat in weekly terms and equaled 8.51% from October 8 to 14, the Ministry of Economic Development said in its price review.

"Consumer inflation slowed down to 0.12% over the week from October 8 to 14. The annual inflation level was 8.51%," the ministry informed.

Foods prices changed by 0.24%. Prices continued declining for fruits and vegetables; the price dynamics was 0.28% for other foods. In the non-food segment, price growth rates geared down to 0.09%. The price drop continued for electrical and domestic appliances. The rise in prices slowed down for cars, medications and gasoline. In the service sector, prices lost 0.14%.

Annual inflation in Russia slowed down to 8.52% from 8.57% from October 1 to 7.

The inflation pressure remains but certain signs of improvement in the near term are observed, First Deputy General Director of the Center for Strategic Research Gleb Pokatovich said in a comment.