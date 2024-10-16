NATO provided Ukraine with weapons worth $20.9 bln in first half of 2024

BRUSSELS, October 16. /TASS/. NATO member states provided Ukraine with military aid worth $20,9 billion in the first half of the year, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte told reporters ahead of the alliance’s defense ministers’ meeting due October 17-18.

"NATO Allies provided 20.9 billion euros in military assistance to Ukraine during the first half of 2024 and Allies are on track to meet their commitments for the rest of the year," he said, adding that work is well on track on the pledge of 40 billion euros in military aid for Ukraine next year.

Besides, the NATO command in Wiesbaden set to coordinate security assistance and training for the Kiev government has already begun its work.

In early 2024, Rutte’s predecessor Jens Stoltenberg suggested providing Ukraine with annual aid worth $100 billion. However, by the time the alliance’s leaders gathered for a summit in Washington, the sum was reduced to $40 billion.