MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. More than 1,300 children were wounded as a result of the Kiev regime’s actions since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Health Minister Yevgenia Kotova said.

"In all, over 1,300 children were wounded since the start of the special military operation. Medical aid was provided to all children who needed it, including advanced treatments," she told a working group of the Russian parliament’s lower chamber, discussing rehabilitation of participants of the special military operation.

Some of those children were diagnosed with blast traumas, gunshot wounds and severe combined injuries.

At this point, 83 children wounded by the Kiev government’s weapons are undergoing rehabilitation.