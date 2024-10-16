Germany’s Thomas Tuchel appointed as new head coach of England’s national football team

LONDON, October 16. /TASS/. German coach Thomas Tuchel, who led the Chelsea FC to win the UEFA Champions League, has been confirmed as the new head coach of England’s national football team, the press office of England’s Football Association (FA) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The FA has announced that UEFA Champions League winner Thomas Tuchel is the new England senior men’s head coach and will be assisted by internationally-renowned English coach Anthony Barry," the statement reads.

The FA’s press office quoted Tuchel as saying: "I am very proud to have been given the honor of leading the England team. I have long felt a personal connection to the game in this country, and it has given me some incredible moments already."

"To have the chance to represent England is a huge privilege, and the opportunity to work with this special and talented group of players is very exciting," he said.