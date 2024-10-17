US attacks five underground Houthi weapons depots in Yemen — Pentagon chief

WASHINGTON, October 17. /TASS/. The US forces have struck five underground weapons depots belonging to the Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement on the territory of Yemen, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.

"Today, US military forces, including US Air Force B-2 bombers, conducted precision strikes against five hardened underground weapons storage locations in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen," the top defense official said. According to him, "US forces targeted several of the Houthis' underground facilities housing various weapons components of types that the Houthis have used to target civilian and military vessels throughout the region."

Austin emphasized that the US strikes would "further degrade the Houthis' capability to continue their destabilizing behavior," as well as allegedly help ensure the safety of US and partner forces. The Pentagon chief also pointed out that "the United States will not hesitate to take action to defend" US forces and thwart further attacks on ships.

With the conflict in the Gaza Strip escalating, the Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement announced that it would conduct strikes on Israeli territory and block pro-Israeli vessels from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceases its military operation in the Palestinian enclave. The Houthis have attacked dozens of civilian vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since mid-November of last year.

In response to Ansar Allah's actions, US officials announced the formation of an international coalition and the preparation of Operation Prosperity Guardian to ensure freedom of navigation and protection of ships in the Red Sea. As a result, UK and US forces began regularly attacking rebel military facilities in various provinces of Yemen.