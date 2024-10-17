Australia to send military aid worth $164 million to Ukraine — deputy premier

SYDNEY, October 17. /TASS/. The government of Australia will deliver a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $164 million, Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defense Richard Marles said.

"This latest package, valued at approximately $245 million [Australian dollars, $164 million US dollars], will add to the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s firepower and mobility, and complement partners’ support for Ukraine’s armoured brigades," Marles was quoted as saying by the Ministry for Defense.

The delivery brings Australia’s overall military support to Ukraine to over $870 million US dollars.

Minister for Defense Industry and Capability Delivery Pat Conroy, who arrived in Brussels for a meeting of NATO defense ministers, said earlier that his country would donate 49 M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine as the Australian Army M1A1 Abrams are being replaced by the M1A2 version. He also said that some of these vehicles are no longer fit for combat use, but can be dismantled for spare parts.