US claims of China’s help to Russia in Ukrainian conflict hypocritical — Chinese embassy

WASHINGTON, October 17. /TASS/. US claims that China has sided with Russia in the context of the conflict in Ukraine are hypocritical and irresponsible provided extensive US military aid to the Kiev government, the spokesperson for Chinese embassy in the US, Liu Pengyu, has told TASS.

"China always handles the export of military products in a prudent and responsible way, and strictly controls the export of dual-use articles, including drones for civilian use. The US makes false accusations against China’s normal trade with Russia, just as it continues to pour unprecedented military aid into Ukraine. This is typical double standard, and extremely hypocritical and irresponsible," the spokesman said.

"China is committed to promoting talks for peace. But we reject being the scapegoat, still less will we foot the bill for others’ actions. We will firmly defend our legitimate rights and interests," he continued.

"As for China-Russia relations, to steadily advance our relations with Russia not only serves the fundamental interests of the two countries and two peoples, but also contributes to peace, stability and prosperity of the region and the world," Liu Pengyu added. "China will work with Russia to always be each other’s good neighbor, good friend and good partner who trust each other, continue to consolidate the ever-lasting friendship between our two peoples, realize our respective national development and rejuvenation together and jointly uphold fairness and justice in the world.".