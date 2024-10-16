Georgian opposition plots constitutional coup after elections — parliament speaker

TBILISI, October 17. /TASS/. Opposition parties have already drafted a scenario for a constitutional coup after the October 26 parliamentary elections in Georgia, Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili said.

"There are all signs of such a scenario," he said in an interview with a public broadcaster of Georgia’s Adjara region.

Among the indicators that he named are "local observers who in reality pursue political goals, and their concocted false statements about the election process that have been prepared in advance" and the idea of a technical government, put forward by Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili.

"We are witnessing a preview of a constitutional coup and expect the past two weeks to be very active in this regard," the speaker added.

Georgia will hold parliamentary elections on October 26. The ruling party, which has been in power for 12 years, will try to win again for the fourth time in a row. Its main opponent is the United National Movement. A party must pass the five-percent threshold to win seats in the parliament.