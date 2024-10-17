Idea of Russia’s ‘strategic defeat’ absolutely illusory — Russian embassy

WASHINGTON, October 17. /TASS/. The idea of inflicting "strategic defeat" on Russia is impossible and sticking to it may lead to irreversible consequences, the Russian embassy in the United States said on Telegram.

"The idea of inflicting a "strategic defeat" on our country is absolutely illusory and fraught with irreversible consequences for those who try to put it into practice," the embassy said, commenting on US journalists’ twisted representation of remarks, made by Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov during his interview to Newsweek.

During a briefing on Tuesday, US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller and US journalists "have once again returned to sickeningly familiar accusations of Russia’s ‘irresponsible’ nuclear rhetoric."

"Instead of once again trying to discredit our country, we advise to carefully read the published materials. They outline core reasons behind the crisis in the Russian-US relations. It was emphasized that, as a responsible country, Russia is not interested in disrupting ties between the two major world powers and permanent members of the UN Security Council," the embassy said.

The interview also "underscores the risks of abetting the Kiev regime’s terrorist activities," Russian diplomats said.