Biden to depart on his postponed visit to Germany

WASHINGTON, October 17. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden will travel to Germany on Thursday on a visit that was initially scheduled for October 10-13, but was postponed due to Hurricane Milton that struck Florida.

Biden's schedule was reduced, with the high-level meeting of the Ramstein group of Ukraine arms donors removed from the agenda. The event is now scheduled for November, according to the White House.

According to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Biden will hold bilateral meetings with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Besides, CNN reported that a meeting of US, German, French and UK leaders is scheduled to take place in Berlin to discuss the Ukrainian conflict, among other things. The White House neither rejected nor confirmed the information, saying that more details about Biden’s tip will follow later.

A visit to Angola, where Biden was initially expected to depart from Germany, was rescheduled for late December.