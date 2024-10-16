Russian Emergencies Ministry’s plane delivers 30 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza — agency

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. An Il-76 plane of the Russian Emergencies Ministry has delivered the 31st batch of humanitarian aid to the residents of Gaza, the ministry’s press service told TASS.

"A Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Il-76 aircraft delivered the 31st batch of humanitarian aid for the civilians of the Gaza Strip. The Russian rescue workers handed over approximately 30 tons of humanitarian supplies to the Egyptian Red Crescent Society," the ministry said.

The batch included food, tents and sleeping bags. The Russian Emergencies Ministry has delivered a total of 800 tons of aid to the region since the start of the current humanitarian crisis.