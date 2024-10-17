EU fails to persuade Gulf states to support anti-Russian sanctions

BRUSSELS, October 17. /TASS/. The European Union has failed to persuade Persian Gulf nations to support its anti-Russian sanctions, as the final communique of their recent summit fails to make any mention of it.

The document’s section, devoted to Ukraine, says that the sides "reaffirm our respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of States, and commitment to fundamental principles of the UN Charter."

The participants of the summit in Brussels also expressed their support to humanitarian efforts aimed at organizing prisoner swaps, along with measures promoting reconciliation. They also condemned strikes on civilians and energy infrastructure, without specifying the culprits.