DONETSK, October 17. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops are trying to leave Selidovo in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in small groups, the security forces told TASS.

"Data recorders showed that the enemy is trying to withdraw from Selidovo in small groups. We cannot say that this is a mass phenomenon, but it is not unusual, and it is becoming more frequent every day," the source said.

He added that the operational situation for the Ukrainian armed forces around the city is deteriorating. "In fact, just a little more and the Ukrainian military will again be forced to make a difficult decision: either to sacrifice most of its manpower in Selidovo, just like in Ugledar, or to withdraw the entire group," the source added.

On October 11, the security forces told TASS that the Ukrainian group in Selidovo was in danger of being completely encircled.