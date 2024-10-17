Hezbollah fighters destroy two Israeli tanks in southern Lebanon

BEIRUT, October 17. /TASS/. Fighters of Lebanon’s Shia group Hezbollah destroyed two Israeli tanks in the border area between the two countries, Al Mayadeen reported.

According to the TV channel, the two Merkava tanks were destroyed by anti-tank missile systems during battles on the al-Labbouneh Hill near the Mediterranean coast. Al Mayadeen pointed out that some Israeli servicemen were killed, while others were injured as a result of the attack.

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against Hezbollah units in Lebanon, during which it is carrying out massive airstrikes against the movement’s military facilities. The stated goal is to create secure conditions in Israel’s northern border areas so that tens of thousands of residents can return there. As a result of one of the strikes, Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah was eliminated in Beirut on September 27. The organization confirmed his death and vowed to continue its confrontation with Israel. In the early morning hours of October 1, the Israeli army announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas in southern Lebanon.